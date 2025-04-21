After months of speculations over the whereabouts around Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event, WWE finally confirmed the date and location of the show. It appears that after having two consecutive international outings, the popular gimmick-based event is returning to the United States.

Announced during Sunday’s WrestleMania 41, the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event will head to the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern. This would be the first time that the PLE will be emanating in the US since 2022, and also the first time that the City of Angels will function as the host city.

Wrestlemania 41: Major Streak Ends After Women’s World Title Match At WWE PLE

Money in the Bank 2025 will be a first-time edition from the City of Angels

The Intuit Dome, home to the NBA’s L.A. Clippers, previously hosted the first-ever Raw on Netflix this past January. This venue is the replacement of the Crypto.com Arena that WWE used to host shows while being in LA. Later in March, WrestleVotes Radio first broke the news WWE had shortlisted LA and the Intuit Dome to conduct Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event.

Summerslam 2025: Major Celebrity Announced To Be Host Of WWE PLE

Also, Money in the Bank 2025 will be the 16th show in the Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. The headliner ladder matches for the briefcase containing championship match contracts for both the men’s and women’s divisions are scheduled, with the winner getting World title shots within a timeframe of one long year.

Following the confirmation of Money in the Bank 2025, it’s now official that WWE will eventually present a double headed as they’ve also announced Worlds Collide PLE featuring NXT and AAA that takes place at 3 PM ET at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Drew McIntyre was the 2024 Money in the Bank winner who failed to successfully cash in his contract, thanks to CM Punk. The women’s counterpart winner, Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s title this past January after cashing in her contract.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, June 7, 2025: Money in the Bank 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 2025: SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota