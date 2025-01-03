Renee Paquette has been showing her workaholic nature since entering the All Elite Wrestling scenario back in the summer of 2022. Other than just being a backstage interview, she’s offered some innovative shows for the company alongside fulfilling her role as a producer. On a rare occasion, she couldn’t attend this week’s flagship show produced by the company.

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen was a historic night for All Elite Wrestling as the show simulcasted on MAX for the first time along with the TBS Network. It was an action-packed first televised episode of AEW programming in 2025 while fans definitely have missed Renee Paquette from being onboard. It appeared she had to miss the show dealing with physical challenges.

Renee Paquette was under the weather during AEW Dynamite

The beloved AEW personality addressed her absence taking to her Instagram Stories and also dropped a heartfelt message recorded from her hotel room in Asheville, North Carolina. Renee Paquette was visibly under the weather, as she explained illness to be the reason that she wasn’t at the show.

“Guys, I’m reporting live from you from Asheville, North Carolina, in my hotel room,” she began. “I’m sick as all hell, so I will not be on Dynamite tonight, and it pains me so, so much because I was dying to be there for the first-ever mother of all simulcasts as we make our debut on MAX,” Renee Paquette noted.

Though she was stuck in her hotel room, Renee Paquette’s dedication to the workplace was clearly seen in her Instagram session as she expressed her disappointment at missing the show’s historic debut on the streaming platform. Known for her intriguing interviews and witty engagements with the AEW wrestlers, her absence was definitely felt by the fans as they expect her to be back, next week.

In the absence of Renee Paquette, her husband Jon Moxley featured in the headliner match of AEW Dynamite. In the main event match of the show, Rated FTR (Adam Copeland aka Edge & FTR) defeated Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) in a tag team match.