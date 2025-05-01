Coming into All Elite Wrestling, Tay Melo witnessed a significant rise as a professional wrestler after the initial failure in WWE. Before heading into the maternity hiatus in 2023, she used to be an important part of AEW women’s division, but that’s no longer been the case irrespective of the fact that she possesses a huge fanbase. As such, AEW doesn’t have the urgency to insert into their TV storyline perspective.

Alongside Tay Melo her former tag team partner, Anna Jay has also been away from the company for several months, and now their current status has been revealed which doesn’t sound like much positive. While speaking on the post-AEW Dynamite show, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the absence of both these female talents from AEW programming and he didn’t reveal any confirmed plan.

Mariah May Strategically Avoided Re-Signing With AEW Before Revolution 2025 PPV

Sapp responded by saying that he hadn’t heard of any injuries affecting either Tay Melo or Anna Jay. Sapp rather explained that AEW often cycles talent within the roster, to keep a healthier balance on the roster. That being said, taking a few months off isn’t unusual for somebody, and henceforth, there haven’t been any specific updates or information about their return,

“I haven’t heard of any injuries. AEW does tend to cycle people out more. There’s a healthy balance there now. Giving them two or three months off is one thing, but I haven’t heard anything specific regarding them. No injuries that I’ve heard of.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“AEW Has Reignited My Fire, Passion,” Mercedes Mone After Historic Feat Achievement

Tay Melo returned to action after pregnancy hiatus but not on AEW TV

In early 2023, Tay Melo was granted an extended sabbatical from in-ring competition following her pregnancy announcement. Since then, we haven’t seen her on TV which makes sense given such life changes require time for adjustment. Plus, her contract status with the company also remains unclear as the extended hiatus still continues.

Shredding the ring-rust condition, Tay Melo returned to action by teaming up with Mina Shirakawa to square off against ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Thekla at STARDOM’s New Year Dream show on January 3rd at the Tokyo Garden Theater to digest a loss.

In AEW, Tay Melo hasn’t wrestled since the January 11, 2023 episode of Rampage, where she and Anna Jay faced Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. As for Jay, her last singles match came against Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship on the December 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.