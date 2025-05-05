By the end of 2024, TNA Wrestling finally took the decision to bring back Tessa Blanchard on television after a gap of more than four years. With all the past controversies that she had experienced, things continued to blow up in the company’s face as a portion of the live audience often threw racist chants at the returnee on a regular basis.

During the mixed tag team main event at TNA Unbreakable 2025 in Las Vegas, the crowd let their opinion be known, loud and clear. As Tessa Blanchard teamed with Frankie Kazarian to take on Joe Hendry and Masha Slamovich, fans erupted with chants like “F**k you, Tessa!”, “She’s a racist!” and “Raaaacist! Raaaacist!”

Tessa Blanchard recently updated her Instagram story to acknowledge those chants and she didn’t seem to have taken them seriously. Rather just like the strong heel character that she plays on TV, she only went on to mock them by taking the help of Hulk Hogan’s famous taunt.

While posting a video of her reacting to the thrown chants during a TNA Impact Wrestling taping instance, Tessa Blanchard included a caption on the video that let everyone know about her take on this matter, which has become a regular thing. She also offered these fans a bit of advice,

“Make sure y’all stretch first. I don’t want any excuses.”

Tessa Blanchard Allegedly Attacked 83-Year-Old WWE Hall Of Famer Ahead Of TNA Rebellion

Tessa Blanchard had been associated with a terrible story where she allegedly called a fellow pro wrestler the N-Word. Fans haven’t forgotten about that incident even though the duo admittedly buried the hatchet in the past. That is why the fans continue to throw hilarious chants directed at her. Booker T previously made that “we coming for you, n*****” phrase about Hulk Hogan famous, and the former TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion took it forward.

TNA doesn’t intend to address the Tessa Blanchard controversy

While TNA’s take on bringing back Tessa Blanchard continues to get butchered by fans and critics, the company doesn’t want to address the controversial act. During a recent Fightful Select Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked directly: “Does TNA ever plan on addressing the Tessa stuff?” His response was completely negative,

“As of right now, no. I’ll give you guys some insight on this. Five years ago, a person that was close to her asked me what I would do if I were her in order to be able to maintain a pro wrestling career, and I said well, she needs to apologize.”