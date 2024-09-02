Tessa Blanchard became a history-maker in Impact Wrestling/TNA Wrestling by capturing the men’s world heavyweight champion a few years ago. In that prime time of her professional wrestling career, a downtime followed once the COVID-19 pandemic started. She took a break to enjoy quality time with her new husband in a move that dragged her from the active scene.

That departure was further broadened by accusations from multiple female wrestlers, including WWE’s Chelsea Green as Tessa Blanchard was allegedly involved in bullying behavior. This came after accusations were already out for using a racial slur against La Rosa Negra during an incident in Japan in 2017, a claim that she has consistently denied.

WWE Prospect Tessa Blanchard Ruined Another Shot At Return To Professional Wrestling

A public reconciliation has since happened with La Rosa Negra, but there’s no denying that these controversies significantly impacted Tessa Blanchard’s career, negatively. This further led her to be distanced from major US wrestling promotions. Being alone at home for months helped her learn new lessons as she coped with a new situation.

Tessa Blanchard lost top company offers due to racism controversy

Reflecting on her negative situation in life that she felt as an aftermath of the controversies, Tessa Blanchard spoke in an interview with George McKay for Straight Talk Wrestling. Admitting the severe backlash, she revealed how she ended up missing the major offers from top wrestling companies due to the incident. Overall, she lost her identity so closely tied to her wrestling career.

“I remember I was living in Tijuana at the time, and there were days when I would wake up without the strength to live that day.” Tessa Blanchard said.

“I would just go back to bed and stay there all day long. There were times when I was just tired of life because my identity was tied so closely to wrestling. I didn’t know who I was without it. In less than 24 hours, it went from contract offers from the biggest companies—more money than I’d ever seen in my life—to nothing.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

Apart from the professional controversy, Tessa Blanchard also reportedly went through a downward phase in her personal life, as well. In early January of this year, her partner, Daga, sent out a meme with an interesting message, indicating that she had suffered cheating in real life. The two have since been supposed to be moving their separate ways.