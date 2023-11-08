WWE Prospect Tessa Blanchard Ruins Another Shot At Return To Professional Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard created history in Impact Wrestling by becoming the men’s world heavyweight champion. That was her prime time in professional wrestling after which a downtime followed once the COVID-19 pandemic started. She took a break to enjoy quality time with her new husband. That relationship has reportedly been over which essentially ruins another chance for the bright wrestler to return to action.

There was a time when WWE had their eyes on her but things didn’t pan out well for her. She enjoyed good times in Impact Wrestling while being their World Champion but it was during that run that she was fired from the company’s contract for showing unprofessionalism. Now she is separated from her husband Daga who shouldn’t allow him to come back to AAA.

On a recent K100 podcast episode, Konnan hosted Hugo Savinovich to discuss multiple relevant topics in pro-wrestling including Ric Flair’s presence in the Dominican Republic, Impact going back to TNA, and Rey Mysterio.

Tessa Blanchard accused of cheating on her husband

Konnan also made it clear that he doesn’t think that Tessa Blanchard will show up in AAA. This comes after her public split with Daga who keeps on being a wrestler, there. Plus, it was affirmed that cheating rumors were going around about the former world champion from Impact.

“She was very disrespectful. She was like, ‘Oh, the only reason I’m in f*cking Mexico is because of Daga.’ Really, okay, and (she said) ‘Why do you guys do this? Why do you guys do that?’” Tessa Blanchard was blasted by Konan.

“I go, ‘Because, newsflash, this is Lucha Libre, not U.S. wrestling’, and bro, it would be very uncomfortable after the way they (Blanchard & Daga) got separated that she’d be in the same dressing room with him, and then I don’t want to put him in that position. They were married. She hooked up with some other guy, and he found out, like, one of the boys.”

In early January of this year, Tessa Blanchard’s husband, Daga, sent out a meme with an interesting message. While he never directly addressed his wife for cheating the message sent with the help of the text graphic was pretty clear,

“CHEATING is the most disgusting, hurtful, & disrespectful thing you could do to someone you say you love.”

The tweet was deleted but those lines were enough to make the fans speculate that the former IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion and daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard might have cheated on her husband.