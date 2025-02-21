Tessa Blanchard was originally announced to be back in action on this week’s episode of TNA Impact against an unnamed opponent. Throwing tantrums, she kept herself away from entering the squared circle which led her to receive a deadline if she intended to avoid the consequences.

As seen on the February 20 episode of TNA Impact, Lei Ying Lee was being attended by the medical personnel following a mist from Rosemary earlier in the night, when Tessa Blanchard suddenly showed up and asked the trainer to ignore Lee and help her instead. The trainer made it clear that he was forced on Lee’s well-being which led her to threaten the trainer to watch what happens next.

Tessa Blanchard claimed she’s not medically cleared to compete

Later on the show, Tessa Blanchard made her way out on the ramp with a microphone in hand and reminded everyone about her interaction with the doctor/trainer earlier before informing them that she had not been cleared to wrestle. She further insisted the fans who follow her on social media, to sit down and shut up.

As Tessa Blanchard continued to talk, she was cut off by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella who didn’t think that she could be a bigger weasel, but then she proved him wrong. The TNA official then said that if the former TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion doesn’t wrestle next week for any reason then she is fired. The two had a confrontation before the segment came to an end.

EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Blanchard gives her comments on @milanmiracle's ultimatum! Either she competes NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT or she's FIRED! pic.twitter.com/vExE0oQxY8 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025

Tessa Blanchard has been ducking competition in storyline since returning to TNA. In her only match since her return, she defeated Jordynne Grace at the Genesis 2025 pay-per-view show in January. Last week, Santino Marella accompanied by his daughter & NXT star Arianna Grace, already warned the former champion that Blanchard had no choice but to wrestle but she wasn’t still ready to compete.

Apart from Tessa Blanchard, the current WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi will be seen in action in a tag team match with The Hardy Boyz on next week’s episode. Ex-WWE Star the current TNA Digital Media Champion Steph De Lander will also be there on the show accompanying her boyfriend Mance Warner for a match against Sami Callihan.