Tessa Blanchard might have been back in TNA Wrestling for quite some time but her past continues to follow her. Despite claiming a huge win over Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis 2025, possibly cementing herself back as the top name of the Knockouts Division, there are gaps to be filled by her to rebuild her rapport with some of the locker room members.

On the latest edition of Fightful Select Backstage Report Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp addressed whether Tessa Blanchard has tried to make peace with those she previously ended up offending. His response made it clear that such conversations from her side are yet to commence,

“I hope that she goes and makes amends with the people who were affected by the things that she said and did because I know some of those people, and those efforts have not been made.”

Natalya Neidhart Coming For Top Title In 2025 Amid WWE – TNA Crossover Partnership

Previous reports from Sapp revealed that Tessa Blanchard’s return at Final Resolution 2024 went off without a hitch in the ring. However, it was also mentioned that the whole atmosphere behind the scenes wasn’t entirely warm as there were people who weren’t entirely happy to see her back in the company due to past allegations including racism and bullying.

This could be the reason that initial reports claimed that Tessa Blanchard could have been appearing on TNA programming as a free agent. But reports ahead of Genesis in January confirmed that she has been under contract with the company, sparking debate about whether she deserves another shot.

Tessa Blanchard Asserts WWE – TNA Partnership A “Huge Blessing For Both Companies”

Tessa Blanchard touted to receive one chance at redemption

Speaking with TV Insider, Matt Hardy weighed in on Tessa Blanchard’s return, acknowledging that he wasn’t around when her backstage issues surfaced, and hence, he can’t judge the matter. But, as a veteran figure, he believes in redemption and the second-generation star should receive it,

“One thing I can say is I wasn’t there when the Tessa Blanchard drama went down. I know when she returned, there were some people saying, ‘I can’t believe she was back.’ I said, ‘You should probably talk to her or listen to her at least.’ She was willing to talk to anyone and hear any grievances.”

Tessa Blanchard was previously released from TNA in 2020 under controversial circumstances as the reigning World Champion of the company. Four years later, she returned in action at the TNA Genesis 2025 PPV show, picking up a big win over Jordynne Grace in singles action.