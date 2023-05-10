The Bella Twins – Nikki and Brie Bella are currently venturing out of the WWE from now on, in their career. These two former WWE superstars have already established themselves as bonafide reality TV stars. Now that they have announced to be no longer under contract with the WWE, the current assumption is that they can work even more on outside projects to possibly cement their legacy as celebrity entrepreneurs.

The Bella Twins dropped a series of tweets a few days ago to get their global fanbase talking about their departure from the WWE. They already changed the names of their social media accounts before officially confirming to People that they have indeed left the brand that gave them the base platform to stardom. But now The Bellas’ brand isn’t there as they’ve become The Garcia Twins.

“We’ve Been Preparing For This For The Last Year,” The Bella Twins On Leaving WWE

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have respectively become Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia to renew their separate identities. In addition, they will have their new podcast on SiriusXM, The Nikki & Brie Show, rebranded from the earlier The Bellas Podcast.

While speaking during an episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, The Bella Twins discussed the reason behind their name change and why they’ve not opted not to use their husbands’ last names (Chigvintsev for Nikki and Danielson for Brie) now that the Bella tag is no more associated with their career.

Nikki Bella Remembers Being Criticized For Winning Diva Of The Year Award In 2013

The Bella Twins wanted to go back to their roots by renaming themselves The Garcia Twins

Nikki Bella explained that they love their husbands and while they will continue to use their last names on legal documents, they wanted to return to their roots and honor their Mexican culture by using the Garcia name. This decision was also apparently a tribute to their father whom they have recently reconciled with during Nikki’s wedding.

“There’s a reason why we didn’t want to move in our next chapter with our married names,” one-half of The Bella Twins explained. “We love our husbands and they will always have that, especially on our driver’s licenses and everything legal. But we sat and had this conversation and a lot of people were like, ‘You know, I still don’t think you say Artem’s last name right!’ That’s a real tough one!

Our dad, right now, is doing back flips. He’s super happy. Why not go back to our roots? We love our Mexican culture, so let’s go back to Garcia and how everyone knew us.”

Garcia has already been part of Nikki and Brie’s real names, which are Stephanie Nicole Garcia Colace and Brianna Monique Garcia. But due to their WWE career, they’ve been known as The Bellas, their in-ring character. Following their departure, The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella can’t be used since these are all trademarked and owned by WWE.