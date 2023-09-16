The Rock Reveals Scrapped Plans For WWE Wrestlemania 39 With Roman Reigns

The Rock sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe when he returned during SmackDown, this week in a massive surprise capacity. That segment marked the Brahma Bull’s return to WWE programming after four long years and it could eventually build things up for the much-anticipated matchup with Roman Reigns. However, no such TV angle for the matchup was presented on the blue brand.

No matter what went down, it’s a fact that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has long been planned and the former even revealed, last night that the match was all set to headline Wrestlemania 39 in Hollywood but things didn’t fall in place to make it a reality.

Wrestlemania 40: Top WWE Superstar To Stick Around Until The Biggest 2024 PLE?

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock revealed that he indeed had talks with WWE officials to have the match against Roman Reigns for WWE WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, California. He also credited current WWE President Nick Khan for making things together with Vince McMahon also involved in the scene,

“Nick Khan, very good friend, he’s the man, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we met, we sat. This was the beginning of 2022. We broke out the Teremana, we toasted life, we toasted the business we love, and about an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi.”

Wrestlemania 40: Cardi B “Wants To Go” To WWE’s Biggest PLE In Philadelphia

The Rock doesn’t want to under-deliver if the match against Roman Reigns happens

The Rock proceeded to mention that the match wasn’t fully figured out for some undisclosed reasons. It was also noted by The Great One how he wanted to deliver to the fullest during this matchup that should be the greatest matchup of this generation in the WWE. It appears that the former 7-time champion wants to be fully prepared for the showdown and doesn’t want to under-deliver on the occasion,

“I also want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there who are working their a**es off. What can we do to put them in a position where they’re part of something that is a new change, an era, in this world of pro wrestling. Again, Vince is a big-picture thinker, as you know. This is why we’ve gotten along for years, just trying to think big picture. So we’ll see.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE considered The Rock to make time for appearing at Wrestlemania 39 and they also wanted him to be present at Royal Rumble 2023, earlier this year. This is the reason they added the electricity vignettes around the PLE which is a signature of the WWE Superstar. But things never got together and got pushed back.

WWE Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Titles Very Soon In Late 2023?