Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE Smackdown New Year’s Revolution 2024

The first match for Royal Rumble 2024 is likely to be announced this Friday night where Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This special edition of the show dubbed New Year’s Revolution will have a triple threat match on the card to determine the number-one contender for the prime title.

LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles will compete in this three-way match and it appears that Roman Reigns will have a front-row seat to see who his opponent is. After initial speculations suggested that Roman Reigns isn’t appearing on the very first episode of Smackdown, WWE’s official website informed otherwise. It’s unclear if he will just be there to see who his Royal Rumble opponent will be, or if he will be engaged in addressing another topic.

Sasha Banks Is Heading Back To AEW After Negotiations With WWE Fell Apart

The Rock addressed Roman Reigns on Raw

That essentially leads us to the return of The Rock in the WWE on the Day 1 edition of Raw where he made a shocking appearance and quickly took care of Jinder Mahal. The Rock then declared that he was hungry before suggesting to the crowd that maybe it was time to take a seat at “the Head of the Table” which was essentially a shot at Roman Reigns.

WWE NXT: Multiple Matches Announced For January 9 Episode

After this happened, fans started to believe that this match would be declared for Wrestlemania 40 in April. But in changed circumstances, it might end up happening even before the biggest PLE of the year. BWE on X reported that if The Rock accepts WWE’s offer then he would face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia in late February.

For the time being, Roman Reigns is slated to appear at Royal Rumble for his next title defense and he will also be present at Elimination Chamber, it appears before finally main-eventing Wrestlemania 40 after which a long hiatus will be reserved for him.

AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback

WWE Smackdown New Year’s Revolution January 5 episode Match Card

– Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Championship number one contender’s match: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– United States Champion Logan Paul appears

– United States Championship contender’s tournament finals: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar

– WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defends against Michin’ Mia Yim

– Butch & a mystery partner vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)