The Rock’s Status Revealed For WWE’s Wrestlemania 40 PLE After TKO Joining

The Rock has not only returned to the WWE as a top attraction on WWE television but he also got a position on the TKO board of directors. That being said, the chances have grown to see him on WWE TV irrespective of the time and place especially now that the Wrestlemania season is underway. That electricity in the air around him is sure enough to boost WWE TV ratings on either Raw or Smackdown TV.

The return of The Rock to WWE television during the Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw ended in a big way after he teased a potential bout with Roman Reigns by wanting to sit at the Head of the Table. While teasing a role at Wrestlemania, he grabbed a new role in TKO. But that doesn’t essentially mean that status at the biggest event of the year is on.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that The Rock has not officially signed for WrestleMania despite his active status with the WWE and TKO. While he strongly hinted at having an interest during an appearance on First Take, the deal is yet to be made, official.

The Rock could also visit Saudi Arabia after becoming a TKO member

Apart from the speculations about his WrestleMania role, this year, The Rock has also been considered for adding potential value to Saudi Arabia. Now that Hollywood isn’t that strict with their stars visiting the Saudis, some interested parties are pushing for the option for The Great One to visit the country for the first time. Nothing has been confirmed in this regard.

“As far as WrestleMania goes, he has not signed as of today as far as I know for WrestleMania. He was on First Take and strongly hinted at it. It is absolutely in play and not a done deal. He wants to do WrestleMania this year. There are forces that are interested in how much value he could bring to Saudi Arabia but he would rather do WrestleMania as it stands now,” the source reported about The Rock. (transcription by Ringside News)

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is being highly discussed for Wrestlemania 40 but that might not happen, this year, too given Cody Rhodes highly gunning for the undisputed title at the biggest stage for so long to ‘finish his story.’