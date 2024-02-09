Seth Rollins’ Contract Status Revealed Heading Into WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE

During the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins hoped to get his opponent confirmed for the premium live event. He essentially wanted the 2024 Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes to face him but ultimately Roman Reigns got himself booked in that match now booked over the WWE Championship.

With an injury currently keeping Seth Rollins out of action and an uncertain situation prevailing over his contract, some fans are curious about his future with the WWE. The Visionary commented on this matter while speaking to Fightful after last night’s WWE WrestleMania kick-off press event and affirmed that his contract is indeed up with the WWE, down the road.

Seth Rollins wants a main event match at Wrestlemania

Seth Rollins confirmed that his deal with the WWE is set to expire this year, but he is hopeful to work out another deal with the company. He also reportedly talked about an advertised main event WrestleMania match, despite him previously participating in the monumental Money in the Bank cash-in win at WrestleMania 31.

“Rollins confirmed that his contract is up this year, as Fightful Select reported, but said that he believes a deal will get done, and that he’s been very proud to work with WWE. Even though he closed WrestleMania as champion one year, he still has a goal of being advertised for the main event of WrestleMania. He discussed his rollercoaster of emotions regarding his injury and potential WrestleMania opponents.”

According to the previous reports of Fightful Select, Seth Rollins’ contract is set to expire in June 2024, and as of a couple of weeks ago, there haven’t been any talks about an extension of that deal. Since it’s the top name of the Raw brand is under discussion, many can’t stop raising eyebrows. The current assumption is that the offer will undoubtedly be on the table, sooner or later.

Seth Rollins has been the cornerstone figure of the WWE for the past several years and he had every right to be upset about CM Punk’s return. Following the departure of the former Straight Edge leader, it was “THE MAN” who took loads of the WWE programming alongside his Shield buddies. As of this writing, his time with the WWE is indeed limited and WWE could possibly be looking forward to making a solution to the situation.