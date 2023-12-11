“They Didn’t Want Women To Overshadow The Men,” Nikki Bella’s Big Allegation To WWE

Both Brie and Nikki Bella – better known as The Bella Twins are widely regarded as two pioneers in professional wrestling. They not only command respect for themselves but also being credited for a lot of first-ever acts in the business. The duo made a name for themselves and created a brand at a time when the women stars would have had the least opportunity.

The aspect of WWE not treating its female talents in the same way as the man was recently dragged by Nikki Bella. In recent times, WWE has put more effort when it comes to showcasing female wrestlers and their wrestling skills but things weren’t this much perfect during the WWE Divas Era.

While speaking with WESH’s Belal Jaber, Nikki Bella talked about her time in WWE, especially at the time when the Divas Era was in full force and she had the opportunity to run things as the face of the division. During the conversation, the former Divas Champion accused WWE of restricting women to a certain level so that they can’t matchup too the caliber of male performers,

“I wished we had the opportunity of what women have now. I wish we could have the Hell In A Cell Matches. It wasn’t us that didn’t want that, and the company just threw that on us because that makes the company look better. It’s just blame the women that it was them why we didn’t have it. They didn’t want women to have that then. They didn’t want women to overshadow the men.”

Nikki Bella left the WWE in early 2023 after her contract expired

For all her contributions to the WWE, Nikki Bella was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella. In January 2022, the twins were introduced as surprise entrants for that year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match which marked the final WWE appearance for them. In March 2023, their contracts with WWE expired and they decided to part away with the company by not re-signing with them.

Since the walkaway, WWE has banned Nikki Bella from getting mentioned on its TV. As Nikki Garcia, the former WWE star was revealed as the host of USA’s Barmageddon show alongside Blake Shelton. But during a recent episode of Raw, Michael Cole dodged Nikki’s name and only promoted Shelton’s name as the host of Barmageddon, indicating that WWE and the Bellas aren’t on good terms.