WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person” In Real Life

Becky Lynch isn’t just one of the biggest WWE Superstars present in the locker room but she’s also a fashion icon. She always rocked some crazy outfits while heading into the ring on Raw, Smackdown, or PPV shows. Attires that she donned during her heel persona back in 2021 went on to establish some serious fashion goals which have now been approved by her husband.

Seth Rollins has recently spoken to GQ about all the fashion games that he and his wife bring to life while appearing on TV, each week. He wasn’t that much of a fun person in fashion things but then he started taking ideas from Becky Lynch. The former Raw Women’s Champion is an ace in this perspective and Rollins appeared to be a bit jealous of his wife’s choice.

Seth Rollins discusses his wife’s fashion game

Rollins also proceeded to say that it was the Big Time Becks Era that brought the best of Becky Lynch’s fashion game. But then things had to be toned down after THE MAN persona was back, last year,

“When she was in her Big Time Becks era, she was rocking some wild fits too. But now that she’s back to being [her in-ring persona] The Man, she’s a little more subdued. She has a lot more fun in real life: She’s got a crazy shoe collection, and she loves dressing like a crazy person.”

Becky Lynch pushed Seth Rollins to become The Visionary of Drip

The first World Heavyweight Champion in WWE’s 2023 edition also revealed that it was Becky Lynch who initially pushed him to wear some bolder clothes on television, which led to the WWE World Heavyweight Champion using the same stylist that his wife leans on. Thanks to those changed outfits, The Visionary character got a whole new dimension.

Rollins admittedly now attempts to outdo his previous appearances with new attires. The people get entertained a lot with this while he also tries to beat Becky Lynch’s dressing sense. The two are so good at doing this that there appear to be other wrestlers who have sought advice from them,

“I had a sequined tracksuit the other week on Raw, and she was so upset. She said she’d been trying to hound one down for months and couldn’t load it up, and then it showed up in my care package from Troi. So, she gets jealous, man. We got a good competition going on to see who can out-crazy the other.”