WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person” In Real Life

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person” In Real Life

All

WWE

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person” In Real Life

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person&#8221; In Real Life

Becky Lynch isn’t just one of the biggest WWE Superstars present in the locker room but she’s also a fashion icon. She always rocked some crazy outfits while heading into the ring on Raw, Smackdown, or PPV shows. Attires that she donned during her heel persona back in 2021 went on to establish some serious fashion goals which have now been approved by her husband.

Seth Rollins has recently spoken to GQ about all the fashion games that he and his wife bring to life while appearing on TV, each week. He wasn’t that much of a fun person in fashion things but then he started taking ideas from Becky Lynch. The former Raw Women’s Champion is an ace in this perspective and Rollins appeared to be a bit jealous of his wife’s choice.

WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair Enter Guinness World Records At 2023 ESports Award

Seth Rollins discusses his wife’s fashion game

Rollins also proceeded to say that it was the Big Time Becks Era that brought the best of Becky Lynch’s fashion game. But then things had to be toned down after THE MAN persona was back, last year,

“When she was in her Big Time Becks era, she was rocking some wild fits too. But now that she’s back to being [her in-ring persona] The Man, she’s a little more subdued. She has a lot more fun in real life: She’s got a crazy shoe collection, and she loves dressing like a crazy person.”

Becky Lynch pushed Seth Rollins to become The Visionary of Drip

The first World Heavyweight Champion in WWE’s 2023 edition also revealed that it was Becky Lynch who initially pushed him to wear some bolder clothes on television, which led to the WWE World Heavyweight Champion using the same stylist that his wife leans on. Thanks to those changed outfits, The Visionary character got a whole new dimension.

Rollins admittedly now attempts to outdo his previous appearances with new attires. The people get entertained a lot with this while he also tries to beat Becky Lynch’s dressing sense. The two are so good at doing this that there appear to be other wrestlers who have sought advice from them,

“I had a sequined tracksuit the other week on Raw, and she was so upset. She said she’d been trying to hound one down for months and couldn’t load it up, and then it showed up in my care package from Troi. So, she gets jealous, man. We got a good competition going on to see who can out-crazy the other.”

Tagged:

Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Related Article
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person&#8221; In Real Life
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person” In Real Life

Dec 11, 2023, 6:51 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE

Dec 7, 2023, 2:03 PM

CM Punk’s Behavior To Be Tested In His First Feud After 2023 WWE Return
CM Punk’s Behavior To Be Tested In His First Feud After 2023 WWE Return

Dec 5, 2023, 6:40 PM

WWE RAW: CM Punk Announced For December 11 Episode For Major Segment
WWE RAW: CM Punk Announced For December 11 Episode For Major Segment

Dec 5, 2023, 11:33 AM

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Retains World Title On December 4 Main Event
WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Retains World Title On December 4 Main Event

Dec 5, 2023, 11:28 AM

Spoiler On CM Punk’s First Match At Royal Rumble 2024 After WWE Return
Spoiler On CM Punk’s First Match At Royal Rumble 2024 After WWE Return

Dec 3, 2023, 6:19 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy