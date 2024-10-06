WWE Bad Blood 2024 included some intense moments with one being Tiffany Stratton coming out signaling a potential Money in the Bank cash-in moment on Nia Jax during the latter’s women’s title defense against Bayley. The champion eventually came out of the PLE with the title hanging around her shoulder but the chances of an MITB cash-in loom around her.

Over the past several months, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton have formed a powerful alliance on WWE SmackDown. With Jax holding the WWE Women’s Championship, the latter has the Money in the Bank contract with the assurance of never cashing in on the current champion.

In recent weeks, tensions have been rising as Tiffany Stratton has teased potentially cashing in on Jax on multiple occasions on Smackdown and Bad Blood was no different. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, both the female superstars were asked to comment on how they kept their bond going in this situation.

Jax revealed that she built an instant connection with Tiffany Stratton and that’s the reason they got along, so well. That’s the reason that she also gifted her friend the custom-made pink MITB briefcase in the recent past with the hope that she’d never cash it in on herself.

“Yeah, why would I do that? She’s the reason why it’s pink and it’s bedazzled, and it’s exactly what I wanted. I would never, ever, ever cash in on my queen,” Tiffany Stratton further gave assurance.

Tiffany Stratton hinted at cashing in the MITB contract on Liv Morgan

Nia Jax also noted that they were true friends and that they shared a strong bond. She also reiterated that she was not worried about the Money in the Bank cash-in. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton pointed out that cashing in on the women’s world champion Liv Morgan also remains a possibility for her,

“There is a second title, I feel like people forget we’ve got Liv Morgan over on Raw. Who knows? I could show up this Monday.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

At Bad Blood 2024, Tiffany Stratton attacked Bayley with the MITB briefcase and attempted to revive an attacked referee with a possible attempt for a cash-in. Nia Jax sat after this and confronted Tiffy for her actions. After the PLE, Jax again confronted her with the hope of having a future talk with her.