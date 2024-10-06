Brie Bella found her soulmate while being in the wrestling business for almost a decade in a journey that also witnessed her becoming a champion. The road to stardom also led her to become a WWE Hall of Famer with twin sister Nikki Bella before the two decided to step away from the scene to focus on their family.

Raising her son and daughter, Brie Bella is also essentially bringing up a future professional wrestler, it appears. Speaking on the Nikki & Brie show which earlier used to be The Bellas Podcast, the latter noted how her son always showcases the energy and enthusiasm that one needs to reflect to become a pro-wrestler in the future.

“When we went backstage, Buddy is for sure going to be a wrestler. He was in his zone, his energy, to the point I was like, ‘Mommy is here.’ He would run from me and try to wrestle everyone. He was climbing all the guys and holding their hands and wanting to do fun things with them. He was amped,” Brie Bella said. (quotes courtesy Fighful)

Brie Bella got to celebrate with her husband at AEW All In PPV show

The experience that the younger Bella shared came at the AEW All In 2024 PPV show at the Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom. Her husband Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Title on that night by defeating Swerve Strickland in the main event. Brie Bella sat in the front row with their two kids Buddy and Birdie and they also joined Danielson in the ring after the match for the celebration.

There was a brief moment when Danielson pretended to powerbomb Buddy in the ring but the set of actions was caught in Brie Bella’s eye and they stopped. Later in the post-All In press conference, Danielson proceeded to mention how this moment ended up becoming the biggest and full-circle moment of his entire professional wrestling career.

Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson got married in the year 2014 when they used to be WWE Superstars. It happened shortly after Danielson’s then-biggest moment in his career after he won the Wrestlemania 30 main event to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Interestingly, WWE didn’t let Danielson celebrate with her wife on that night.

