Steph De Lander is better known for her daring shticks alongside and dedication toward wrestling around the indie scene. She was released by WWE in 2022 from the contract but since then she has only established herself as a prominent female talent who has a bigger and better future in the wrestling genre.

Following her departure, Steph De Lander signed a contract with TNA Wrestling to become a prominent figure in that company. She was previously supposed to remain under contract with the brand through the remaining part of this year. However, she recently announced that she needs neck surgery, which will likely keep her out of action for several months.

After the announcement of this injury came on TNA’s live TV programming, fans were in doubt whether this was just a kayfabe injury angle. According to PWInsider, Steph De Lander’s announcement at TNA Victory Road about needing neck surgery was legitimate. The source further claimed that there’s no information on how long she will be out of action.

TNA Wrestling has also provided an update on her recovery time on Twitter as Gia Miller announced through a video after Victory Road that Steph De Lander is pending with her neck surgery after which she is expected to be out of action for approximately six to ten months,

”@MeanGiaMiller provides an injury update on @JordynneGrace , @ZacharyWentz , and @stephdelander following #TNAVictoryRoad.”

Steph De Lander revealed her injury at TNA Victory Road

As per the confirmed match card for TNA Victory Road, Rhino & Digital Media Champion PCO was scheduled to face Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander in a tag team match. But she instead came out wearing a “Property of Matt Cardona” t-shirt and cut a promo stating that how he and Cardona need to sort out their issues.

In her promo, Steph De Lander eventually mentioned that she needed neck surgery. She further affirmed that this wasn’t a retirement speech as she has more to give to this business and this company, “This is not goodbye, this is I’ll see you later.” PCO further received a hug from her on-screen wife before the two walked away from the ring.