It seems that ages have gone by since Tiffany Stratton’s biggest win of career at Wrestlemania 41, this past April. Pinning The Queen of the WWE, Charlotte Flair, at the Show of Shows was supposed to elevate her status to the moon, but the reality is way different. In recent weeks, WWE Universe has seemingly stopped caring about her, flashing less reaction toward her.

On last week’s episode of Smackdown, the 2025 WWE Women’s Money in the Bank winner Naomi came face-to-face with Tiffany Stratton in a segment that was analyzed by Mark Henry and other contributors on the Busted Open Radio podcast. Co-host of the show, Dave LaGreca mentioned how Naomi got a better reaction than the champion despite being a heel figure on television.

Moving back to the Wrestlemania season, the discussion went along as it was noted that the audience gave positive reactions toward Tiffany Stratton during her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, the support has since lessened in due course. As such, Henry named a couple of former superstars, like Ahmed Johnson and Ryback, who’d gone through similar experiences in the past.

WWE Raw: Backstage Reaction After Liv Morgan’s Injury On June 16 Episode

Things around Tiffany Stratton need to change for her title reign’ sake

Henry further proceeded to mention that a few things have to change around Tiffany Stratton with her WWE Women’s Championship continuing on Smackdown. As such, WWE was urged to plan accordingly for her segments, where the fans are forced to care about her.

“Tiffany is not having moments where she wins and loses by exciting things happening. Things that further along her greatness and her abilities, and that’s gotta change, otherwise she’s going to be one of those characters that become forgotten,” Henry stated. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

At Wrestlemania 41, the grandest stage of them all, from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Night One of the Show of Shows, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in one of the co-main-events of the show.

This has been the most high-profile title defense of her ongoing reign, which began on the first WWE Smackdown episode of 2025, where Tiffany Stratton cashed in her 2024 Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to win her first-ever championship on the main roster.

Cora Jade AKA Elayna Black Makes Indie Scene Return After 2025 WWE Exit