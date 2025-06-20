On WWE Raw, Liv Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder that not only derailed her career momentum in a big way. As reported earlier, the already sketched plans around her and possibly other matches would have to be changed with Evolution 2025 waiting in due course. Plus, it would be a big loss on WWE’s part to have left a top star power like her off the match card.

Reports also suggest that the injury altered the plans, but it also hit the WWE Raw women’s locker room members emotionally. According to Fightful Select, multiple WWE talents reached out after the injury news of Liv Morgan broke, expressing their frustration and disappointment over how unfortunate the situation was. Being one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, she was a central piece of several creative plans and a very popular backstage figure.

As such, Liv Morgan’s absence is already being felt beyond the booking sheet on WWE Raw, and the trend should continue given she’s set to undergo surgery to fix things in her shoulder, “WWE talent reached out to extend their disappointment in the situation, as Liv is very popular backstage.”

WWE Raw: Alternate plans after Liv Morgan injury are yet to be made

Dave Meltzer previously reported on Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE hasn’t finalized plans on how to replace Liv Morgan in key matches, including one of the major attractions at the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event, where she was supposed to feature in a tag team match against the returning Bella Twins.

Reports also suggested that one of the major storylines from WWE Raw was meant to include Nikki Bella interfering during Morgan’s match against Kairi Sane. Bella had to come after the tag champ after suffering verbal as well as physical assault by her, last week. But after Morgan got injured mid-match, Bella was pulled out of the show,

“That’s going to have to be changed [Evolution 2 match]… From what I was told, the key meetings have not been held yet as far as what to do… Obviously, changes are going to be made.”

In more news, Morgan’s scheduled Fanatics signing appearance has been canceled in the wake of her injury. Fans do hope for a quick recovery, but Fightful emphasized that no official timetable is out regarding the top WWE Raw roster member until the severity of her shoulder dislocation is determined.