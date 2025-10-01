Sending Tiffany Stratton to WWE’s main roster was a move on the creative team’s part to churn a top Superstar out of the Minnesota-native. Coming off the bodybuilding circuit, the blonde-headed WWE Superstar could barely learned the tidbits of wrestling even a few years ago until properly noticing Charlotte Flair on a live edition of SmackDown.

Eventually, Tiffany Stratton picked up the biggest win of her WWE career at WrestleMania 41 against none other than Charlotte Flair in the first half of 2025. This moment further propelled her career in a new direction, with WWE placing her in a protected spot, where she experienced no losses for the better part of a calendar year. That being said, she was launched straight at the top of the food chain on the blue brand.

Tiffany Stratton doesn’t like to take moves like Powerbomb or Chokeslam

As one of the key members of the SmackDown women’s division, Tiffany Stratton needs to appear on television regularly, let alone compete in matches, which are physically demanding. While featuring in wrestling is just part of her job, she doesn’t want to be fully beaten down in the ring. There are some particular moves that she absolutely hates to digest in a match.

“I have to hold my head up just because of the whiplash and the momentum coming down. So that’s pretty crappy to take. Any sort of Powerbomb, I think, is really bad to take,” Tiffany Stratton listed the set of moves she hates during an interview with the No-Contest Wrestling podcast.

“I will not be taking an Alabama Slam from anybody anytime soon… or like a Chokeslam of some sort. Lash Legend chokeslammed me one time, and that hurt pretty bad.”

WWE Universe has a likability for Tiffany Stratton since becoming the Women’s Champion, which was the sole reason that the company turned her into a babyface figure despite having an almost pseudo-Vickie Guerrero kind of act in her voice. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that the prettiest-ever moonsault also appears to be an additional reason that makes her an automatic babyface.

On January 6, 2025, an episode of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract successfully to become the WWE Women’s Champion by pinning the former champion Nia Jax. As her title reigns progressed, she proceeded to defeat Legends like Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus, alongside overcoming tough contemporaries like Jade Cargill or Nia Jax to continue her reign.