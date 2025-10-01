WWE wanted to elevate the Women’s Evolution in the company by inserting Ronda Rousey into the mix, starting in 2018. Her entry to the scene made an all-women Evolution premium live event a reality that year. Plus, besides Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, she also went on to become one of the first women in WWE history to main event WrestleMania.

The moment of Lynch being crowned a double champion, coming out of the bout, might have gone on to become one of the most unforgettable moments in wrestling, but this also turned out to be the point from which Ronda Rousey started to develop a dislike for WWE and pro-wrestling altogether. Over time, the pioneer figure in MMA, as well as the wrestling circuit, developed the feeling that people won’t appreciate her efforts in the ring.

Ronda Rousey Could Join All Elite Wrestling Upon Souring Relationship With WWE

Ronda Rousey least bothered about leaving her legacy in WWE

As stated on The Lapsed Fan podcast, Ronda Rousey commented that wrestling fans often have mixed opinions on her involvement in WWE, not realizing how she played a massive role in paving the way for the newer generation of female stars to headline wrestling shows. As such, the UFC Hall of Famer barely cares about the legacy she left inside the squared circle during her two runs with the WWE.

“I realize at one point that, man, I do so much bada** f***ing gangster s**t that no one’s ever gonna know about. And I realize that, you know why I do it? It’s because I really get a kick out of doing bada** gangster s**t,” Ronda Rousey admitted having the least expectations from the fans.

“It’s not so like people see it and appreciate it … Oh guys, you have no f***ing idea. I’m the most badass gangster b***h that’ll ever f***ing exist. But will everyone appreciate it? Probably not.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

In the conversation, Ronda Rousey also declared her intention that WWE would not be capable of pulling off a WrestleMania main event without her presence back in 2019, especially given the fact that Lynch and Flair had already fought on numerous occasions on WWE television. WWE rather had to put trust in her to make the match worthy of its headlining spot on the card.

The finish of that historic match turned out to be even more controversial, with Lynch getting the three count on Ronda Rousey despite the latter’s shoulders not being down on the mat. That botched spot in a high-profile match like that left a sour taste for the fans. Per Rousey, the poor finish had to occur due to a lack of backstage preparation going into the match.