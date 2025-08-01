Tiffany Stratton will be one of the major WWE stars to be looked after at this weekend’s Summerslam premium live event. The show hasn’t only gone bigger and better, but it also comes along with tons of festivities, offering the fans in town a complete package via several fan-meet experiences, and the top WWE Star can’t be more excited about it.

Being the reigning and defending WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton is in line for a busy SummerSlam weekend. While the biggest challenge on her schedule will be to continue with her title defense against Jade Cargill on Night One of SummerSlam this Saturday night, her weekend actually kicked off last night, at Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, a place that’s also known as The Wine Rack.

Taking to Twitter/X, last night, Tiffany Stratton announced details for a Meet & Greet session she would be doing at The Wine Rack, a collaboration with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked, a new line of drinks from the alcohol company Seagram’s.

“IT’S TIFFY TIME, NJ!” Stratton noted in her post. “Come meet me with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked! Grab your pics and pick up Seagram’s Spiked WWE collab flavors! No tickets or registration needed. See you there!”

IT'S TIFFY TIME, NJ ❗️ ️Come meet me with @SeagramsEscapes Spiked! Grab your pics and pick up Seagram's Spiked @WWE collab flavors! No tickets or registration needed. See you there! #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/17IqG3WGkL — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) July 29, 2025

Tiffany Stratton’s special session at Seagram’s sponsored meet & greet continued the working relationship between WWE and the malt beverage company. The two sides recently reached a multi-year agreement at the end of May by launching three co-branded drinks. The meet & greet lasted from 3 PM to 5 PM, with fans needing to be 21 or older to attend.

Tiffany Stratton won Women’s Title at WWE Wrestlemania 41

At Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tiffany Stratton had a unique entrance that saw her come out of a Barbie box. She also captured the biggest win of her WWE career by defeating Charlotte Flair for the Women’s Championship. Having won the title in April, she had just crossed the 200-day mark as champion last week.

Heading into ‘Mania, Tiffany Stratton met some rocky moments for taking personal shots at Charlotte Flair on television, but she has mostly remained steady as champion, capturing multiple successful title defenses against the likes of Flair, Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and former champion Nia Jax on different occasions.