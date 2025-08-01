Blake Monroe led herself into hot water on the latest episode of WWE NXT by featuring in a controversial segment. Addressing her current rival, Jordynne Grace, she didn’t hesitate to body-shame her, which led the IWC to react negatively. Now, the star herself reacted to the ongoing backlash she received after cutting the promo that might have crossed the line.

On the July 29 episode of WWE NXT, Monroe showed several old photos of Grace and mocked her appearance while insisting that she wasn’t “championship material.” The promo didn’t go well with the TV viewers, and some of them took to social media and called it tasteless and mean-spirited. It was also an eyebrow-raising incident on WWE’s part to use such an angle on TV.

Critics noted that body-shaming has no place in 2025, especially on national television. A day after the episode aired, the latest WWE NXT entrant appeared to respond to the online outrage, responding to a fan who tweeted out a post in support of her, saying:

“Men used to go to war and build houses with their bare hands for women like Blake Monroe 😭 #WWENXT.”

Monroe quoted the message and seemingly addressed the criticism, although she never directly addressed the issue: “now all they do is b*** about me on twitter.”*

Blake Monroe to be in action on next week’s WWE NXT

During her promo session on WWE NXT, Monroe was intercepted by Kelani Jordan, who claimed to be superior to her when it comes to a championship opportunity. In light of the claim, Jordan also challenged her to a match, which was accepted. Monroe not only accepted the match but also threatened to put Jordan in a “local medical facility” following the bout.

The rivalry between Monroe and Grace will also move forward side-by-side on WWE NXT after it started at Evolution. Grace lost her title shot after Monroe turned on her just a day after teaming up with her at NXT Great American Bash. Grace already tried to get her hands on Monroe a week ago, but she was prevented by the officials.