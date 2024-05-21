Tiffany Stratton remains one of the fastest-rising star powers on the WWE female roster and promises to become a great champion someday. Following an impressive showing in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble, the former NXT Women’s champion joined the SmackDown brand to gain victories over former champions like Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Zelina Vega.

But her biggest outing in the WWE came at Elimination Chamber where an international crowd went nuts for supporting her. Although she came up short of winning that match, the reaction was so surreal that Tiffany Stratton was considered to be the star power of that match. She spoke with SEScoops, earlier this month during a media day and recalled that night,

“I remember being backstage at the press conference, and I remember Triple H said my name and they popped like crazy. It was like the loudest pop, and then they were chanting ‘Tiffy Time’ before I even came out there. It was just so amazing! It was such a good experience for my first PLE.”

Tiffany Stratton received the loudest cheers at the Elimination Chamber

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at Wrestlemania 40. Then Rhea Ripley predictably defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women’s World Championship to confirm the dream match against Lynch at the Show of Shows.

However, it was Tiffany Stratton who stole all the thunder of THE MAN as well as the babyface figures like Belair or Naomi. Before coming to the main roster, she already showcased talent during her NXT run by becoming a champion on the brand at the age of just 24. Then she made an impressive debut on the WWE main roster which led her to an incredible appearance at the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

Those incredible reactions from the crowd were also noticed by WWE officials and if the latest reports are any indications then this should make an impact on her future booking. She made it clear in on-screen interviews that she wants to be viewed as the greatest of all time but there’s a long road to travel to achieve that status.