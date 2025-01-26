It was an eventual homecoming situation for Toni Storm during the latest bygone AEW Collision “Homecoming” edition as she found back the much-appreciated Timeless gimmick. Confronting Mariah May ahead of their upcoming title bout at Grand Slam PPV, she received a beatdown to get back her memory and become ‘timeless’ yet again.

On Collision, Tony Schiavone first invited the AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May to the ring before introducing her to Toni Storm, who was all eager to meet her idol, May. May grabbed the mic and showed no remorse to her fans with the scathing remarks,

“When I look at you, I see nothing. When I think about you, I feel nothing. And in the hearts of every one of these fans, you are nothing. You are a joke. You are a meme. They laugh at you and then forget about you, like I always knew they would. I never cared about you.”

May continued and accused Toni Storm of being nothing more than a pawn, adding that she would take pleasure in humiliating her in her hometown of Australia at AEW Grand Slam. “I am your biggest fan and an inspiration. One day, I want to be just like you,” the response was simple from the challenger, though.

AEW Collision: Mariah May attacks Toni Storm to bring back her Timeless gimmick

In return, May ordered Schiavone to leave and attacked Toni Storm with her belt by hitting her on the head with it. Referees Aubrey Edwards and Mike Posey rushed to intervene, but May pushed Edwards aside and went after her again with repeated shots at the back with the belt.

As May left the ring, Toni Storm grabbed the mic and mouthed that she’d not forgotten anything. She then gradually starts transforming into her “Timeless” persona, stripping down from her leather jacket rockstar attires to reveal her signature gear for the gimmick. She gave a stern warning to May and stated, “You came from my womb, and I’ll shove you back up there and spit you out.” Before striking her signature “Timeless” pose, she also vowed to “rip your t*ts off” of May at Grand Slam.

Previously on the AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage on January 15, Toni Storm won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match and thus earned a match against Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia.