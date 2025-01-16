A much-anticipated rematch from last August’s All In will go down at next month’s AEW Grand Slam 2025 pay-per-view show. AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will take on her biggest rival in career & former champion Toni Storm at the February show that will take place in Australia.

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage, Toni Storm won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match and thus earned the right to face Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia. This was the first-ever casino gauntlet to have gone down from the AEW women’s division and Storm essentially created history with this win.

In the first and decisive pinfall of the gauntlet, Storm secured the title match opportunity with her victory after she pinned Julia Hart with a small package. AEW Grand Slam 2025 will thus witness Storm in a marquee role given the show is set for Saturday, February 15th in Brisbane, Australia, in her home country of Australia.

AEW Grand Slam 2025 also marks the All Elite Wrestling debut show in the country. The rematch against May should mark the overall eighth title defense for the champion, last August at the biggest PPV show of the year for AEW, that’s All In.

Heading into that show in the United Kingdom, one of the best storylines in all of professional wrestling featured a personal saga between Toni Storm and Mariah May. After creating a mentor-disciple bond, May won the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, earning her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship, her betrayal of Storm, and then the title win from Storm at All In.

Storm disappeared after the loss and AEW Grand Slam 2025 will mark her first AEW PPV outing since All In. She reappeared at last December’s AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming episode with her old gimmick as someone who has completely forgotten her past in the company due to some kind of amnesia.

AEW Grand Slam 2025 PPV Match Card

Scheduled for Saturday, February 15, AEW Grand Slam 2025 will take place at the indoor Brisbane Entertainment Centre instead of Suncorp Stadium as originally planned. The show begins at 8 PM Eastern on TNT and Max currently has the below-given match card,

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm