In what appears to be devastating news for the fans of Saraya, the popular wrestling star is done with her long-term relationship with boyfriend Ronnie Radke. After spending 6 years together, the two are reportedly through and have moved their separate ways.

According to what TMZ Sports has to offer, the pair quietly split late last year. The news eventually confirmed the speculation of the split that started roaming after Saraya skipped her usual birthday tribute to Radke that falls on December 15. This has been a tradition she had always observed since their dating began. This is the first time that she’s missed the occasion.

While the exact reason for the breakup remains unconfirmed, the assumption is that the couple’s demanding careers may have contributed to it. While Saraya has been actively traveling since her AEW entry in 2022, Radke also remained busy touring with his band, Falling in Reverse. As such, it became challenging for them to maintain their relationship.

Saraya Intends To “Distract” Herself And Fans Amid 2025 AEW Hiatus

AEW Star Saraya Splits From Ronnie Radke After 6 Years | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/XsdEm10Fwz — TMZ (@TMZ) January 21, 2025

Saraya admittedly on a break from AEW for personal reasons

Saraya has never opened up about this personal trauma but she recently did reveal on taking a break from AEW TV due to “personal reasons” responding to a fan on social media,

“I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also, I’m a 32-year-old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want.”

Saraya renewed her contract with All Elite Wrestling in late 2024 which essentially confirms her eventual return to the company’s weekly TV programming when the time is right. As for Radke, he is gearing up for upcoming tour dates in Australia in March, following earlier visa issues that led to the cancellation of his shows in the United Kingdom.

While addressing her time off from the AEW, Saraya shut down any rumors of having a fallout with the company and subsequently being kept off TV for such reasons. Her statement confirms that Tony Khan fully supports her decision to take this hiatus for expected reasons and she should be back on board in due course.