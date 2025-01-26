On the latest upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone will be seen defending her TBS Championship. Ahead of the Grand Slam pay-per-view in February, where she’s being speculated for another title match, Mone will defend against Yuka Sakazaki, this Wednesday night.

The match was declared for this week’s AEW Dynamite following a multi-person match to declare the new challenger for the Mone’s Title that went down on the January 25 episode of AEW Collision. In the AEW TBS Title Number-One Contender’s Four Way Match, Yuka Sakazaki defeated Serena Deeb, Deonna Purrazzo (with Taya Valkyrie), and Queen Aminata to earn the title shot.

After a short-arm lariat on Aminata for a near-fall by Sakazaki, Deeb, and Aminata brawled to the back. Valkyrie took the opportunity to get in the ring to help Purrazzo. But, Harley Cameron came out to take Valkyrie out of the match. This allowed Sakazaki to catch Purrazzo with a flash pin to secure the title match opportunity on AEW Dynamite.

Last night’s Collision marked Sakazaki’s first match in All Elite Wrestling since last September when she failed to defeat AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam edition. With the latest win, she’s now coming after the mid-card title of the AEW women’s roster.

@harleycameron_ saves the day and helps set the stage for @YukaSakazaki to get a shot at @MercedesVarnado this Wednesday night!

AEW Dynamite, this Wednesday, will be the first instance that Mone and Sakazaki will go head-to-head in a match inside the squared circle. Mone’s reign as TBS Champion started back on May 26, 2024, after she defeated Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing to capture the title. Her latest bygone successful title defense went down against Kris Statlander. As for Sakazaki, she has never been able to capture a belt in the AEW.

AEW Dynamite January 29 episode match card

The weekly January 29 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama and the current match card announced for the show goes as follows,

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Yuka Sakazaki

– Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli (if Jarrett wins, he earns an AEW World title shot)

– Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage