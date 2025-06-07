The IInspiration appeared to be a major surprise during the latest bygone TNA Against All Odds 2025 PPV show. Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, returned to TNA Wrestling on Friday’s event, ending a hiatus of more than three years, and they quickly signaled for the tag titles.

During the TNA Against All Odds 2025 broadcast on June 6, 2025, it was announced that Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will be in action next Thursday on TNA iMPACT. The commentary team provided the update just before the main event, confirming that the former Knockouts World Tag Team Champions will compete in the ring. No opponents were revealed for the duo, as of this writing.

That being said, it’s safe to say that the appearance at TNA Against All Odds 2025 was not just a one-off for the duo. It was further confirmed through a report released by Fightful Select, providing some insider scoops about them being signed to a contract with the TNA Wrestling banner.

TNA Against All Odds 2025: Santino Marella Retains Authority Control At PPV

Update on The IInspiration’s contract upon TNA Against All Odds 2025 return

As per the updates from the source, the promotion had internally been teasing the return of two former champions in the lead-up to the TNA Against All Odds 2025 event, as their deal was done in the last few weeks, and they are now officially signed in. The outlet reported that a source familiar with the situation affirmed that the deals are intact for under a year in length, with the option to mutually extend.

Fightful further reports that those they spoke with, within the promotion, said the change in regime has contributed to IInspiration’s decision to make a comeback during the TNA Against All Odds 2025 show. Back when TNA was known as Impact Wrestling, Lee and McKay stepped away from the company and professional wrestling altogether back in April 2022.

TNA’s Tessa Blanchard Reveals “Tax Deductible Offense” For Putting Up With Fans

The Elegance Brand was celebrating their victory in a tag team match during the TNA Against All Odds 2025 pre-show, when The IInspiration (formerly the IIconics) walked out on the stage to the delight of the audience. The pair quickly made the “we want the belts” motion, signaling that they’d be coming for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, held by Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance.