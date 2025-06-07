TNA Against All Odds 2025 special event aired, live, on Friday, June 6, 2025, from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, with multiple NXT Superstars featuring on the card. Streaming live on TNA+, the stacked match card had a high-stakes WWE vs. TNA match declared for the position of the TNA Director of Authority.

TNA Director of Authority, Santino Marella (flanked by Arianna Grace), was scheduled to face WWE NXT’s Robert Stone (with Tessa Blanchard), with the winner becoming the new decision-maker of the TNA Impact TV programming, every Thursday night.

Before the bout took place at TNA Against All Odds 2025, Marella and his daughter, Arianna Grace came out to cut a promo about his match with Stone, who also came out with Alicia Fox and Tessa Blanchard to respond. Stone promised that he was about to make Arianna Grace “his maid” after he wins the match as he was 100% convinced that Grace would cost her father the match.

The situation quickly changed as Matt Cardona interrupted the promo session to remind everyone that he’s a free agent, and as “per TNA management” he will be the special referee for the Stone vs. Marella match at TNA Against All Odds 2025. Also, Cordona pointed out that Stone “forgot to read the tiny little print in the contract” which makes Marella’s Cobra finisher legal for the match.

Then, in the match at TNA Against All Odds 2025, Santino Marella (w/ Arianna Grace) defeated Robert Stone (w/ Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford FKA Alicia Fox) to retain the title of “TNA Director of Authority.” The special referee of the match, Matt Cardona played a key role as he found brass knuckles on Stone before the match began. Marella then gave up a pipe he hid in his tights.

In the finishing sequence of the match, Blanchard tried to slip Stone a badge, but Cardona stopped him. This distraction allowed Crawford to hit Maralla with an axe kick, for a near fall. Stone went up to the top for a move, but Arianna Grace tried to pull him off. Grace then gave Marella a “back-up” Cobra, helping her father to be victorious at TNA Against All Odds 2025.