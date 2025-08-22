All Elite Wrestling is reportedly heading back to Australia, and Toni Storm is the cover star of the currently out promotional material since it’s her home country. Almost seven months ago, AEW hosted the first pay-per-view event in the country, which also appeared to be a stadium show. Due to the success, it appears that AEW will run one more such grand-scale event in Down Under.

On Twitter/X, TEGSport shared highlights of this year’s Grand Slam pay-per-view show in Brisbane, Australia, with a prompt to sign up for the waitlist, asking fans, “…are you ready for Round 2? Something big is coming VERY soon.” While the event name wasn’t disclosed, a link was given to the TEGSport official website, which currently has an unnamed show scheduled with Toni Storm being the cover star.

The word “big” was used in a graphic with the tagline “Something big is coming to Australia”. While fans can always anticipate the comeback of Grand Slam in the early 2026 PPV slot, the “big” phrase possibly indicates a name-change. Toni Storm is expected to be a heavy draw for the audience as she’s become a global star, performing in AEW, coming from Australia.

👀 Australia… are you ready for Round 2?

Something big is coming VERY 🔜 Sign up to waitlist now:https://t.co/6bTdfQYdyo@AEW #AEWAustralia2026 pic.twitter.com/E2mfCwGHpX — TEGSport (@TEGSport) August 22, 2025

AEW looks to be heading back to Australia in 2026 pic.twitter.com/b9I2pPy4Ef — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 22, 2025

It’s unknown at this point which city and venue AEW will run in the country next after debuting this past February at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre with Grand Slam’s inaugural PPV version. At the time, it was the third-largest gate in AEW’s history at more than $1.3 million with an estimated 11,000-12,000 in attendance.

Toni Storm and Mariah May main-evented AEW debut PPV show in Australia

In the first pay-per-view show of this year from All Elite Wrestling, AEW Grand Slam 2025, “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated Mariah May (c) to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in a singles contest amid huge cheers from the hometown crowd. It was a sweet revenge moment for the current women’s champion following a bitter feud that unfolded between the two throughout the 2024 summer.

The next time around, the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, and Perth’s Optus Arena appear to be potential candidates to host yet another AEW stadium show. Being the only four-time AEW Women’s Champion in history, Toni Storm is again expected to be the headliner bout. Before the latest advertisement was out, AEW already announced their return to Australia in 2026, even before Grand Slam went down in Brisbane.