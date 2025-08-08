The “Timeless” Toni Storm character is being presented on AEW television in a black-and-white format, who is one of the forgotten starlets from a bygone era of Hollywood. Putting away her previous rugged look and feel, the new version of the Australian female wrestler has become one of the most entertaining and money-making acts in modern professional wrestling.

After experiencing a failure in a career as part of the WWE, it was the character work, combined with her excellent in-ring skills, that has garnered praise from fans and critics toward Toni Storm over the past couple of years. Sitting at the top of the AEW women’s division, the popular name is currently enjoying her fourth reign as the top women’s champion of the company, as well.

“Someone’s Hand Come Over My Mouth,” AEW’s Saraya Reveals Horrifying Experience

As such, it’s safe to say that she’s everybody’s favorite in the locker room within the locker room as well as in the critics. While previewing the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross took a moment to distinguish Toni Storm for her incredible work in and outside the ring. In the conversation, he highlighted the involvement she has in her creative process, which worked as a reason behind her success.

Toni Storm Hated “Horrible Ordeal” Of Hollywood Ending At AEW Revolution 2025

Legendary Jim Ross praises the character work put in by Toni Storm

The WWE Hall of Famer & legendary announcer has essentially named “Timeless” Toni Storm as his current AEW “MVP.” Before praising the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion for her creativity, the unique character that she brings on TV, alongside the “old school throwback” presentation, that’s a rarity these days. Overall, she’s become his favorite performer on the roster right now.

“I think Toni Storm is my MVP. I like she’s my favorite AEW wrestler right now. She’s just, she books a lot of her own stuff, and she’s creative as hell in match, creative like, like an agent would do… Storm is something special. She’s my MVP. I have, I can’t remember her having a non-entertainment outing on television. She’s just really, really creative.” JR stated on his podcast. (quotes courtesy Wrestling News)

“Timeless” Toni Storm continues her fourth reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion following last month’s AEW All In Texas 2025 pay-per-view event after defeating Mercedes Mone in a dream match. At this time, she’s booked for her next title defense against ROH Women’s World Champion Athena at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 PPV set for later this month.