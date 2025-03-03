Over the past couple of years, the in-ring character of Toni Storm went through tons of evolutions and it also ended up receiving the top rank in annual PWI women’s wrestlers’ list for all the right reasons. The transition from the Toni Time persona to The Timeless One has been one of the most well-received characters to have features on the AEW roster.

Coming off from a carefree attitude wrestler, Toni Storm gradually shifted into an old-Hollywood-inspired personality that has captivated the fans, and earned her AEW Women’s World Title wins on four occasions, the highest by any wrestler in the history of All Elite Wrestling. With the latest win coming at Grand Slam: Australia, she again capitalized on the Timeless persona.

During a Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the creative process behind Toni Storm’s character, and it was revealed that RJ City plays a significant role in developing the contest. This backstage AEW personality has a major appreciation for classic cinema and comedic storytelling, and his involvement does make sense.

Working in the AEW, RJ City has expressed admiration for entertainment, including The Golden Girls and classic Hollywood films, which automatically fits him into working with the Timeless Toni Storm persona.

Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone get additional creative handling in AEW

Apart from City, The report also highlighted there have been creative contributions of Jen Pepperman into this gimmick. This creative member is responsible for much of Mercedes Moné’s material in AEW. He previously worked for WWE and played a key role in building things up for Sasha Banks’ storylines. In AEW, he again gets to collaborate with Moné.

Pepperman previously received the 2007 Daytime Emmy Award win as part of the directing team for As the World Turns and it’s safe to say that the top AEW female stars, Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné are thriving under strong creative direction, as the company continues to elevate its women’s division with some major character work.

Toni Storm hasn’t been on AEW TV for the fall of 2024 since losing the AEW Women’s Championship to Mariah May at AEW All In. After short stints in STARDOM and CMLL, she finally returned on the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming episode in December and then defeated Mariah May (c) to win the AEW Women’s World Championship at Grand Slam in Australia.