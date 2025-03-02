If Britt Baker can be considered the founding figure of the AEW women’s division, Toni Storm is someone who’s carried the load in her absence. After a failed career in WWE amid creative debacles, All Elite Wrestling offered her the ground where she could flourish, and out came a performance that earned her the top female wrestler’s tag of the year 2024.

While speaking on the What Happened When podcast, the veteran AEW backstage host Tony Schiavone talked about the success that followed Toni Storm since arriving at the AEW. He mentioned that she deserved every bit of it because she certainly is one of the top five female wrestlers in the world.

It was added by Schiavone that Toni Storm has been ‘killing it’ since her return to the AEW. With the Timeless gimmick in the rear-view, she is poised to offer something fresh which essentially is a notion to become a successful wrestler in the first place. The aspect of constant evolvement is the reason that one should want her to become more successful.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Admittedly “Wanna Make A Baby” With Husband In 2025?

Toni Storm’s work ethic praised by AEW’s Tony Schiavone

“One of the best women wrestlers I’ve ever seen as far as in-ring work too, and when she came out at the end of Dynamite at the end of that Mariah May match I’m thinking, oh wow are we going back to Toni Storm, the old Toni Storm but with a twist … She is absolutely killing it and again Toni is a quality person that you want to see prosper, want to see get ahead.” Tony Schiavone said. (quotes courtesy Wrestling Inc)

Tessa Blanchard-Match Simply Denied By Current AEW Wrestler

Spending almost three years in All Elite Wrestling, Toni Storm has become one of the most popular stars in the company. She has captured the title a total of three times in her career which is the highest number of reigns alongside Hikaru Shida. Her third run as the AEW Women’s World Champion commenced back in November of 2023 and it lasted until late August 2024.

After dropping the title to her former protégé Mariah May, Toni Storm headed to a hiatus from television which marked the end of her critically-acclaimed Timeless persona. At the Winter is Coming special episode of Dynamite, she returned to AEW with her original Rockstar gimmick, intending to offer fresh story-telling to the audience.