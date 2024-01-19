Toni Storm’s Hollywood Character Compared To Ex-WWE Star’s Current Gimmick

TNA Wrestling’s Hard to Kill 2024 PPV event went down last weekend, and one of the debuts of the show was compared to Toni Storm, the best that AEW Women’s Division has to offer. Some of the shockers from the latest bygone event was Dolph Ziggler in a TNA t-shirt while Dana Brooke’s new gimmick was easily compared to the current AEW Women’s World Champion.

Ash by Elegance will be Dana Brooke’s new name in TNA Wrestling where she barely got a chance to showcase her skills but her new persona is getting compared big-time to Toni Storm on social media. The recent work by the AEW Star as a heel is getting admired by fans and critics. Since picking up bad blood with fellow Outcasts members, Saraya and Ruby Soho, she’s playing the role of a Hollywood persona with tons of tantrums.

Per AEW President Tony Khan and also the wrestling critics, the former WWE Star has recently been putting up some great work that needed to be admired. With a butler by her side, she’s adding more layers to her character work with each passing week. Now, Ash by Elegance showed up at TNA Wrestling Hard to Kill with a butler by her side, and fans have called out the move due to gimmick infringement issues.

“I Love Toni Storm, She’s An Absolute Angel,” Saraya On Her Ex Outcasts Cohort In AEW

Dana Brooke responded to Toni Storm’s Hollywood gimmick comparison

One of the previous tweets claimed the following which was followed up with many more,

“TNA signs Dana Brooke. It will be Ash by Elegance. It does not convince me. Brooke has never been much of a draw. It seems that they want to reissue the success of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm.’”

The former Dana Brooke addressed the topic on Twitter that she ripped off Toni Storm’s Timeless gimmick. It was essentially noted that it was just a hairstyle and she hadn’t even cut a promo yet. However, she was happy that people were still talking about her,

”Relax everyone … It’s a hair style… I haven’t cut a promo, or step foot in the ring & y’all are hating… Lemme tell ya something, I like Toni Storm but respectfully, she will never be me & I’ll never be her!! But at least your (sic) talking about me.”

— Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) January 18, 2024

As for Toni Storm, she has been the AEW Women’s World Champion since Full Gear in November and currently, she’s involved in a feud with the newly arrived female star in the company, Deonna Purrazzo.