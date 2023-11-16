Top 10 WWE Merchandise Sellers Revealed For The Year 2023

With 2023 approaching its closure, top WWE merchandise sellers are being examined for the time being to reveal the names of those who were most profiting names in moving WWE Shop items. In a rare instance, the company released a list of its top names who were able to secure the top positions in moving WWE’s different official items available on the official website.

10 Superstars revealed to be top WWE merchandise sellers

As per WWE’s information, these ten names were the top ten WWE merchandise sellers in 2023,

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Roman Reigns

3. LA Knight

4. John Cena

5. Rhea Ripley

6. Seth Rollins

7. The Bloodline

8. The Judgment Day

9. Rey Mysterio

10. Kevin Owens

The interesting part about this list is that Roman Reigns is not sitting on top of the top WWE merchandise sellers list. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes overtook him despite losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 after interferences from The Bloodline. Cody is being pushed as WWE’s top babyface in 2023 which also keeps him in the race for another Wrestlemania main-event, next year.

Roman Reigns has found himself in the second spot on the top WWE merchandise sellers list. Since his rise in the WWE even in The Big Dog days, he’s been in one of the top spots in terms merch movers and there’s no change given he’s the franchise figure for the WWE.

LA Knight is the interesting third spot entry as one of the top WWE merchandise sellers after he established himself to be the fastest-rising WWE Superstar on Smackdown. On his way to the main event of WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, LA garnered quite the attention and he would have been this close to winning the title from Roman Reigns if it wasn’t for Jimmy Uso.

Meanwhile, John Cena had quite a few comebacks on WWE TV in 2023 which commanded big numbers for Raw and Smackdown. He has thus established himself to capture one of the top positions on the WWE merchandise sellers list. After performing at Crown Jewel, he’s gone through an elbow procedure which ruled out any further WWE appearances in the near future.