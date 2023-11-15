WWE NXT Deadline 2023: New Iron Survivor Challenge Competitors Announced

The next stop for WWE’s NXT brand will be next month’s NXT Deadline premium live event where the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches will serve as special attractions. On a weekly basis, new qualifying matches have been hosted on the show to declare new participants who would lock horns to compete for a future championship opportunity.

Ahead of last night’s episode of NXT, WWE Hall of Famer Lita announced that last year’s women’s Iron Challenge Survivor winner, Roxanne Perez, would receive a shot to qualify for this year’s iteration against Meta-Four’s Lash Legend. It was also noted that Trick Williams and Joe Coffey would go into a battle for the second spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge set for NXT Deadline 2023.

Perez was then defeated by Lash Legend as Kiana James and Jakara Jackson worked together to ensure that their cohort could secure the win. With the referee distracted by Jackson, James grabbed Perez’s arm and trapped in the corner as Legend delivered a big boot to her face to pick up the victory.

Thus, Legend will now join Tiffany Stratton and three competitors who will follow them up at NXT Deadline 2023. Last week, Tiffany won her scheduled qualifier to become the first female participant in the women’s division matchup.

Later the night on NXT’s November 14 episode, Trick Williams defeated Joe Coffey in the second qualifying match of the evening. Via this win, Williams also secured his position on the NXT Deadline 2023 PLE match card where he will lock horns with Dijak and three other opponents, yet to be announced, in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Last year, Grayson Waller emerged as the inaugural winner from the men’s division which earned him a shot at the NXT Championship.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. 3 More TBD

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. 3 More TBD