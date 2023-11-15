WWE NXT Deadline 2023: New Iron Survivor Challenge Competitors Announced

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

WWE NXT Deadline 2023: New Iron Survivor Challenge Competitors Announced

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 15, 2023 at 11:06 AM

WWE NXT Deadline 2023: New Iron Survivor Challenge Competitors Announced

The next stop for WWE’s NXT brand will be next month’s NXT Deadline premium live event where the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches will serve as special attractions. On a weekly basis, new qualifying matches have been hosted on the show to declare new participants who would lock horns to compete for a future championship opportunity.

Ahead of last night’s episode of NXT, WWE Hall of Famer Lita announced that last year’s women’s Iron Challenge Survivor winner, Roxanne Perez, would receive a shot to qualify for this year’s iteration against Meta-Four’s Lash Legend. It was also noted that Trick Williams and Joe Coffey would go into a battle for the second spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge set for NXT Deadline 2023.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023: Main Event Championship Match Set Featuring Main Roster Star

Perez was then defeated by Lash Legend as Kiana James and Jakara Jackson worked together to ensure that their cohort could secure the win. With the referee distracted by Jackson, James grabbed Perez’s arm and trapped in the corner as Legend delivered a big boot to her face to pick up the victory.

Thus, Legend will now join Tiffany Stratton and three competitors who will follow them up at NXT Deadline 2023. Last week, Tiffany won her scheduled qualifier to become the first female participant in the women’s division matchup.

Wrestlemania 40: Major Match Teased For WWE PLE During Recent Live Event

Later the night on NXT’s November 14 episode, Trick Williams defeated Joe Coffey in the second qualifying match of the evening. Via this win, Williams also secured his position on the NXT Deadline 2023 PLE match card where he will lock horns with Dijak and three other opponents, yet to be announced, in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Last year, Grayson Waller emerged as the inaugural winner from the men’s division which earned him a shot at the NXT Championship.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin
– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. 3 More TBD
– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. 3 More TBD

Tagged:

Iron Survivor Challenge

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE NXT Deadline

WWE Premium Live Event

Related Article
WWE NXT Deadline 2023: New Iron Survivor Challenge Competitors Announced

Nov 15, 2023, 11:06 AM

Rumor Killer On Randy Orton Winning A Title After WWE Survivor Series 2023 Return
Rumor Killer On Randy Orton Winning A Title After WWE Survivor Series 2023 Return

Nov 14, 2023, 9:12 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Major Match Teased For WWE PLE During Recent Live Event
Wrestlemania 40: Major Match Teased For WWE PLE During Recent Live Event

Nov 14, 2023, 9:05 PM

Reason Roman Reigns Will Be Missing WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE
Reason Roman Reigns Will Be Missing WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE

Nov 13, 2023, 6:33 PM

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Hall Of Famer’s Status In Jeopardy Due To AEW Appearance
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Hall Of Famer’s Status In Jeopardy Due To AEW Appearance

Nov 13, 2023, 6:15 PM

Randy Orton’s 20-Year Streak On The Line At WWE Survivor Series 2023
Randy Orton’s 20-Year Streak On The Line At WWE Survivor Series 2023

Nov 13, 2023, 11:26 AM

