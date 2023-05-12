The pride of calling himself a World Heavyweight Champion has always been one of the best accomplishments for a professional wrestler. The title used to be the coveted prize for the WCW promotion before Vince McMahon acquired it and blended it with the WWE and thereby gave chance to the WWE roster members to call themselves a world champion.

It was back on the September 2, 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw when Triple H unveiled the belt and also had the fortune to introduce himself as the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Over the years, a number of worthy talents were able to capture the belt and got themselves inducted into the elite club of the “Big Gold Belt” holders.

A decade ago, Vince McMahon had the impression that the need of retaining a World Heavyweight Champion on the WWE roster was over and he unified the belt with the WWE Championship. Ironically, it’s Triple H who is bringing that belt back at Night of Champions 2023 by touting that it would always be the prized possession of a workhorse talent.

Five All-Time Great WWE World Heavyweight Champions

That being said, we’ll mention the five best WWE World Heavyweight Champions as the title has now been reintroduced exclusively to the red brand,

Randy Orton

The list begins with the Superstar who unified the WWE and World Heavyweight Title back in December 2013 and had the honor to call himself the first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion by carrying two top belts at a time.

Randy Orton started to build his legacy back in 2004 Summerslam when he became the youngest World Champion in WWE history at the age of just 24. Following the lead of his Evolution colleagues – Batista, and Randy Orton, he went on to become a multi-time champion with the belt through four separate reigns. From our view, his 2011 run as the World Heavyweight Champion was the best of his career as he was assigned to carry the Smackdown brand with that title after Edge’s retirement where got to establish himself as a main event babyface superstar.