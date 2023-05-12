The mega feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus started on WWE Raw, soon after Wrestlemania 39. The latter shockingly turned heel to commence this storyline featuring two of the all-time greats in the history of WWE’s women’s division. The two have since been delivering some intense segments on TV and a lot is yet to be delivered as the feud should go through this summer.

The storyline revolves around Stratus’s problem with not becoming the second fiddle to Becky Lynch. Stratus also accused her current rival of disrespecting her legacy. The animosity between the two is seemingly personal as Stratus has taken several personal jabs at The MAN using social media. This past week on Raw, Stratus even dragged Lynch’s baby daughter Roux to go to the maximum heel level.

Soon after, Becky Lynch made her return to Raw programming and attacked Stratus to seek revenge on her. Due to the sequence of events between the two, many might think that there’s indeed some real-life issue ongoing between these two ladies which isn’t the case. These are merely storyline banters which had nothing to do with their personal lives.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are extremely fond of each other

For those who don’t know, Becky Lynch considers Stratus to be her wrestling idol and one of the reasons that she entered this pro-wrestling business in the first place. Speaking in an interview with ESPN, the former Raw Women’s Champion talked about the experience of wrestling with her idol at this year’s Wrestlemania,

“It’s surreal. To be walking in with my teenage idol as tag team champions, and although we didn’t defend our titles, which I would have loved to, especially her at WrestleMania, it was amazing that we got to walk down with Trish Stratus.”

Update on Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Matchup

Before her heel-turn, Stratus also expressed her fondness for Becky Lynch as she considers her to be one of her favorite wrestlers. In an interview with B/R Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out the similarities between the modern-generation superstar and her friend-cum-rival in the WWE, Lita, with the following comments,

“It’s a great dynamic because she and Lita are very similar. They forged that path of doing it their own way and their M.O. was living that out. I’ve been a fan of Becky’s for so long.”

While nothing is confirmed, as of this writing, the much-anticipated dream match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch is likely happening at SummerSlam 2023 scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at the Detroit Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.