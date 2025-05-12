For the very first time, as a legit WWE NXT Superstar, Jordynne Grace will be challenging for the top women’s championship present on WWE’s third brand within two weeks’ time at the annual Battleground premium live event. Heading into that match, she has earned a lot of praise from a contemporary of hers from All Elite Wrestling for possessing good quality when it comes to wrestling abilities.

AEW’s Thunder Rosa believes that Grace is someone who’s “underrated.” Considering how the WWE NXT talent has dealt with similar online chatter like herself, it’s no surprise that she had a lot to opine about the former TNA/Impact Knockouts talent, and all of those were positive. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the former Knockouts World Champion’s ability and popularity were dissected.

“I just don’t understand,” Thunder Rosa expressed to co-host of the show, Dave LaGraca, claiming that Grace is still underrated in her WWE NXT tenure, taking example of how the two locked horns in the past. Rosa suggested that the inclusion of new talent into WWE’s developmental territory has also decreased Grace’s popularity,

“She can wrestle anyone, honestly, she can wrestle anyone and she’s just so damn good at what she does … She can do it all, and I think she should be talked about more than she is already.”

Jordynne Grace arrived on WWE NXT as a multi-time former champion

Hardcore Legend Tommy Dreamer also added his voice to the conversation, noting that Jordynne Grace had already done everything possible in TNA and that he doesn’t understand how she could be considered underrated even after upgrading herself to a WWE NXT Superstar,

“She broke so many barriers in TNA. When she came in the Royal Rumble – that was a great surprise — once all that stuff, let’s say the last year, 2024 — she was making her way to the WWE; you could see the writing on the wall.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

A powerhouse of action, Jordynne Grace had already made her presence felt on the main roster by appearing in two back-to-back Women’s Royal Rumble matches in the two latest bygone editions. Many assume that it’s only a matter of time before she gets officially included in the mainstay scene, with her WWE NXT run assumed to be a short one.

In the main event of the May 6, 2025 episode of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace defeated Giulia to become the new number-one contender to Stephanie Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Championship, and she will now challenge Vaquer at NXT Battleground 2025 set for May 25 in Tampa, Florida.