Heading into WWE Raw this week, injury rumors were swirling about Bron Breakker and his team leader, Seth Rollins. While they both were seen getting physical in the ring last night, a former world champion seems to be on the injured list. Additionally, WWE openly acknowledged the injury, confirming that he would be out of action for an unspecified period in the coming weeks.

On the August 4 episode of WWE Raw, Michael Cole announced that GUNTHER will be out of action for the foreseeable future after hitting his head hard on the commentary desk during his match at Summerslam on Saturday night. Cole specifically noted that the former world champion suffered a subdural hematoma and orbital blowout fracture.

While the exact timespan for his absence from WWE Raw wasn’t revealed, the Cleveland Clinic informed that an orbital blowout fracture occurs when there is blunt force trauma and that it is the most common form of orbital fracture. The clinic describes the injury as a “break along the floor or thin inner wall of your eye socket.” Fixation of the damaged part doesn’t always require surgery.

WWE Raw: Gunther’s injury could be kayfabe due to impending nose surgery

In the main event of WWE Summerslam 2025 Night One, CM Punk defeated Gunther (c) to win the World Heavyweight Championship, marking a celebratory moment for the new champion after a decade. During the match, Punk swept Gunther off his feet, causing him to collide with the announce table. Heading into WWE Raw, there were already injury speculations around the ex-titleholder.

Thus, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Gunther might require surgery on his nose and that the spot that has been pointed out was to make it look like the injury occurred then. Cole never mentioned the surgery on his nose during the WWE Raw broadcast on Netflix, which further points out the kayfabe element in the injury.

“I was told GUNTHER’s having surgery on his nose,” said Meltzer ahead of WWE Raw in his report. “I was told that a couple of days ago, and it’s very clear from watching the finish that GUNTHER is having surgery on his nose pretty quick because they shot the angle where it’s like he busted his nose. That busted nose thing, that was 100% worked blood and planned. It was totally planned, so that was the cover for that.”