After successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract at Summerslam, Seth Rollins went through his first title defense on WWE Raw this week. Not only has he been successful in coming out of the match as still the reigning champion, but he’s also thwarted assault attempts by his current rivals, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, in a chaotic headliner segment of the show.

The August 4 episode of WWE Raw emanated from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and it opened with the New World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins coming out to the ring with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Heyman cut a promo, taking a shot at Roman Reigns not being a champion in a year and a half now.

Heyman bragged about how Rollins stole the World Title from CM Punk. Rollins took the mic and stated “shame on you” toward WWE Raw audience for turning their back on him after he won the main event of WrestleMania 41. Rollins dodged the swerve about his knee injury and rather noted that only two people knew about this top MITB cash-in secret Plan B: his wife, Becky Lynch, and Paul Heyman.

LA Knight came out on WWE Raw and congratulated Rollins for his title win at Summerslam before asking why Rollins faked an injury despite having the Money in the Bank contract. Knight then mentioned that he was the last person to beat Rollins, and he would be the next person to do it, again, before challenging Rollins to a match for the World Title, later that night, with Bronson and Breakker banned from the ringside.

In the main event of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins (c) defeated LA Knight via DQ to retain the World Heavyweight Championship after CM Punk attacked Rollins during the contest. Knight was upset that Punk had cost him the title match. The two started brawling, which allowed the heels to put them down in the ring.

Afterward, Roman Reigns emerged through the ramp, targeting the heel faction, now going by the name of The Vision. The numbers game caught him up as Rollins laid out Reigns with a Stomp. Breakker hit a spear on him while Reed delivered multiple Tsunamis to end WWE Raw.