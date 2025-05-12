A first-of-its-kind, the Total Divas reality TV show, introduced by the WWE, received a lot of negative reaction from a portion of the fans. However, there’s no denying how they contributed to WWE content in the mainstream TV territory, dragging more audience to WWE’s weekly TV shows. Even today’s talents are eager to have the show back on TV for a reason.

WWE Total Divas was launched in 2013, a time when Kaitlyn rose to prominence in her career, being on top of the Divas division. Upon winning the third season of NXT in the early 2010s, she was a standout in the female locker room, leading many fans to wonder why she was cut off from the bunch of stars that starred on the E! Network show.

Now, the reason behind the absence from of Kaitlyn from Total Divas has been revealed as she spoke about it on a recent edition of MuscleManMalcolm. Kaitlyn explained that she wasn’t close with many talents of the Divas talent in the locker room. This situation led her to suffer bullying by many upon arriving on the main roster fray.

Plus, without much experience, she was ghosted from the Total Divas experience, “I did get bullied a little bit when I was new. I think it was just the way I came up. I came up really fast and had an amazing opportunity to start without any experience. Because of that, I went through a bit of hazing and bullying from some of the Divas.”

Kaitlyn admittedly didn’t have enough confidence to be on WWE Total Divas

Proceeding in the conversation, Kaitlyn further admitted that most of the women in the WWE were really nice to her, but she wasn’t just part of the core group of Divas and didn’t know how to fit in. Being such a young being as a wrestler and a person, she admittedly didn’t have the confidence to be on a mainstream show like Total Divas in the first place.

“I was still so young and still figuring out who I was—not just as a performer, but as a person in real life. So I don’t know. I think I also didn’t have the confidence back then that I have now, to put myself out there and be in a situation like being on a show like Total Divas,” added Kaitlyn. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Not being on the Total Divas reality TV series didn’t block the initial success of Kaitlyn in her WWE career. Soon after being exported to the main roster from NXT, she etched a colorful rivalry with contemporary AJ Lee. Plus, she also got to win the Divas Champion in her home state of Texas in a memorable occasion.