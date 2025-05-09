Coming back to the WWE at Wrestlemania 41, Becky Lynch has surprisingly turned heel just a night after, beginning a fresh feud with her country-native Lyra Valkyria. As they look forward to colliding on tomorrow night’s WWE premium live event, the recent returnee isn’t seemingly happy with how WWE handled things around the women’s world title picture last summer.

For perhaps all the right reasons, Becky Lynch hasn’t held back her thoughts on the Women’s World Championship scene over the past year. Speaking on this week’s Raw Recap, the former champion questioned the women’s division’s receiving praise for their efforts while she was absent. She believed that the entire focus was misplaced on the title, as the concerned talents got involved in a romantic angle instead.

“Oh, ‘they had a great year’, ooh. What are you talking about? ‘They had a great year’?” Becky Lynch said, clearly unimpressed. “Frickin’ Women’s World Title revolved around some bloke with a dodgy looking mustache. What are you talking about, ‘they had a great year’?”

Becky Lynch takes a shot at Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan rivalry

As you can see in Becky Lynch’s comments, she didn’t directly name anyone, but her comments appeared to be directed at Dominik Mysterio, who had a great time between the two female talents who held the women’s world title last summer, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. He was frequently involved in storylines with both of them, ditching one for another.

Dominik Mysterio fell into a tug of war between the two ladies before ultimately siding with Liv Morgan to form a lovey-dovey couple on WWE TV. Morgan initially won the title from Becky Lynch in May before she walked into a hiatus after her WWE contract expired. Then, on the night of Summerslam 2024, Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio’s help to officially start her pairing with the latter.

For the time being, Becky Lynch would be taking on current rival Lyra Valkyria at WWE Backlash 2025, following her shocking heel-turn. This match will be contested over the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as announced on last week’s Raw. The duo previously won the women’s tag team titles at WrestleMania but then lost the belts just a night later.