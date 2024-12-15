With the invention of All Elite Wrestling, legends like Trish Stratus and more have the option to exercise some of their dream match options outside the landscape of WWE. However, it appears that the all-time great former WWE Superstar is extremely loyal to the WWE and henceforth, she’s not keen on wrestling outside the company even if it would produce a match that the fans would love to see.

The aspect of wrestling outside the WWE came about in a conversation with Sports Illustrated where the dream matches between Trish Stratus and Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks in WWE were discussed. Since the latter has long been gone from the WWE, one could only expect this match to happen in All Elite Wrestling. However, the legendary wrestler isn’t keen on leaving her comfort zone in WWE.

When asked about a possible match between the two outside of WWE, Trish Stratus responded that she’s a WWE lifer. “I really am a WWE girl all the way, I really am,” she said. In addition, she didn’t really wanted to close the door on this dream bout, “You never know. Who knows? There’s still so much more life to be had.”

Trish Stratus returned to WWE after Sasha Banks left

Trish Stratus and Mone, then known as Sasha Banks, shared a much-discussed moment in the ring together during the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018. In that match, Banks also eliminated the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion from the Rumble to do the groundwork for that match.

However, plans for the two never materialized. Trish Stratus rather returned to WWE that year for Evolution PLE and then wrestled Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 in a touted retirement match. After that, she again returned to the WWE to have a feud with Becky Lynch in 2023 but Mone had left the company by then, a year before.

“Like after the Royal Rumble, it was enough. It was a little sizzle reel, so to speak, of Trish Stratus and Stratisfaction. Which is not easy to pull off, but it was like, all right. You still got it, or whatever. But to think [I could] come back after how many years to do a match? Like what, [12] years after my retirement… Which is wild. But then, you know, (Banks) left,” added the WWE Hall of Famer citing reasons for the match against Banks not happening. (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

