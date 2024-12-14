Proving the speculations true, The Rock should play an integral role in WWE programming during the Road to Wrestlemania 41 season that kicks off through Royal Rumble, this February. WWE will also start airing its content on Netflix which makes the fans believe that a top star like him should be on board to spread and make wrestling content more mainstream audience across the world.

While there’s no specific whereabouts available regarding The Rock’s next WWE stint, it should be associated with Monday Night Raw’s move to Netflix in early January. The premiere episode, originating from Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome promises to be something historic with multiple big names onboard.

WWE has officially featured The Rock in promotional material, confirming that he will be there on the show. This has fueled excitement about what’s next for the former WWE Champion who’s now being touted to be more on WWE programming in early 2025. Additionally, he’s likely to be a free agent per the updates from WrestleVotes,

“Is he gonna be around more? Yes. Is he gonna be scouted to a specific brand? No.”

Given the latest update, The Rock will function as a free agent and will make appearances across the Raw and SmackDown brands, as needed. As such, storylines featuring him will unfold around The Bloodline on both the red and blue brand just like Wrestlemania XL season.

The Rock made a surprise return at WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE

Previously, The Great One stunned the WWE Universe with his surprise return at the Bad Blood PLE in October where he shared a staredown with both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Fans have since eagerly been waiting for his next move which should begin on the WWE Raw debut episode on Netflix, set for January 6, 2025.

Fightful Select already reported regarding The Rock’s appearance and his future involvement in WWE programming. It was noted that WWE higher-ups made it clear he’s a part of “the family” when it comes to The Bloodline storyline and will make his next appearance when he’s able to.

The Rock himself will make the final call regarding his involvement at Wrestlemania 41 and whether he will be making an appearance in a wrestling capacity on the upcoming PLE in April. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are the expected opponents for him at this year’s Mania.