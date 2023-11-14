“I Might Go Back But Who Should I Face?” Trish Stratus On Another WWE Comeback

In one of the craziest moves in the world of professional wrestling, we have seen Trish Stratus as a regular name on the Monday Night Raw roster. She regularly appeared on the red brand during this comeback run that saw her take part in a few interesting matches against the fresh talents that the WWE roster has to offer. It appears that if she gets yet another opportunity then another return could still be on the horizon.

Legendary names like Trish Stratus always remain a special attraction for the WWE Universe no matter what. Their appearance on WWE TV will eventually garner more attention without a doubt and the company just needs to prepare a packed creative sheet to bring the seven-time women’s champion on regular TV.

Trish Stratus wants solid creative plans for making a return to the WWE

During a Q&A at the Big Texas Comic Con, Trish Stratus explained that the aspect of a comeback is always entertaining to her. Upon getting asked what it would take for her to come back for another run with WWE, she stated that the plans would have to check all the creative boxes for her,

“But again, I’ve been asked by people here, ‘Are you coming back? Do you want to do another run?’ But this is the thing, I’m like… the boxes it has to check. One is the creative. What is the creative? What am I going to come back and do? Is it going to check these boxes? So, I always turn it back to people and go, ‘I might go back but who should I face?’ Tell me, I wanna know.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Trish Stratus had a regular run on Raw in 2023

While Trish Stratus was primarily back to work in a program against Becky Lynch in 2023, appearing regularly on Raw allowed her to wrestle the likes of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in tag team matches. Gaining first-hand experience with the current WWE roster, she has immense praise to throw about them in the recent past.

Trish Stratus last competed in a match on WWE TV in the highly appreciated match at Payback PLE in early September against Becky Lynch. After the match, Zoey Stark attacked the WWE Hall of Famer to write her off TV. Time will tell whether she returns for another run in the WWE but she was happy to get a send-off through a steel cage match against THE MAN.