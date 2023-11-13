More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run

His passion for professional wrestling and WWE drags John Cena back to the squared circle whenever he is free from his movie schedule. But that doesn’t mean that he’s immune to the rigorous in-ring punishments that the game has to offer. His latest run with the WWE is over and it left him with tons of bruises on his body that won’t allow him to return to the ring, anytime soon.

Recently, John Cena gave the following update on his health and wrote the following,

“Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!”

John Cena dealing with bruised elbows after Crown Jewel 2023

Nothing specifically was noted regarding his health status and the surgeries that were performed on him. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about John Cena’s latest return to the ring. It seems like he performed surgeries on both elbows and the procedure won’t allow him to be back in action, anytime soon,

“He might do a comeback next year, but now that the strike’s over, the only reason he’s back is because of the strike. He fulfilled his commitments and everything. He’s having surgery on both elbows, so you know, that’s you know, he didn’t do a lot. He really didn’t wrestle a lot, but he still ended up with two surgeries, so that says that maybe he won’t do.”

The veteran journalist also stated that he expects John Cena to be back at Wrestlemania for a big match next year in April but not much bigger things will be in store in his future when it comes to his WWE career. The fact that he didn’t compete in lengthy matches but yet needed surgery, affirms that his body isn’t coping well with the physicality that the ring offers.

As previous reports claimed, John Cena returned to the WWE for regular appearances over a few months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The strikes are coming to an end which essentially ended his run with the company. The Actors’ Guild released a statement announcing an agreement with Hollywood’s film studios. Thus, the loss to Solo Sikoa marked the end of The Cenation Leader’s WWE stint.