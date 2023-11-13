More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM

More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run

His passion for professional wrestling and WWE drags John Cena back to the squared circle whenever he is free from his movie schedule. But that doesn’t mean that he’s immune to the rigorous in-ring punishments that the game has to offer. His latest run with the WWE is over and it left him with tons of bruises on his body that won’t allow him to return to the ring, anytime soon.

WWE Live Event Johnson City: Major 490-Day Streak Comes To An End

Recently, John Cena gave the following update on his health and wrote the following,

“Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!”

Wrestlemania 40: 4 Currently Scheduled Matches Revealed For WWE PLE

John Cena dealing with bruised elbows after Crown Jewel 2023

Nothing specifically was noted regarding his health status and the surgeries that were performed on him. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about John Cena’s latest return to the ring. It seems like he performed surgeries on both elbows and the procedure won’t allow him to be back in action, anytime soon,

“He might do a comeback next year, but now that the strike’s over, the only reason he’s back is because of the strike. He fulfilled his commitments and everything. He’s having surgery on both elbows, so you know, that’s you know, he didn’t do a lot. He really didn’t wrestle a lot, but he still ended up with two surgeries, so that says that maybe he won’t do.”

Survivor Series 2023: Big Heel Turn To Be Completed At WWE PLE

The veteran journalist also stated that he expects John Cena to be back at Wrestlemania for a big match next year in April but not much bigger things will be in store in his future when it comes to his WWE career. The fact that he didn’t compete in lengthy matches but yet needed surgery, affirms that his body isn’t coping well with the physicality that the ring offers.

WWE Raw: John Cena Declares Married Life “Worth Keeping” Private

As previous reports claimed, John Cena returned to the WWE for regular appearances over a few months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The strikes are coming to an end which essentially ended his run with the company. The Actors’ Guild released a statement announcing an agreement with Hollywood’s film studios. Thus, the loss to Solo Sikoa marked the end of The Cenation Leader’s WWE stint.

Tagged:

John Cena

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Ronda Rousey Has An Invitation From NJPW Following WWE Stint
Ronda Rousey Has An Invitation From NJPW Following WWE Stint

Nov 13, 2023, 6:39 PM

Reason Roman Reigns Will Be Missing WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE
Reason Roman Reigns Will Be Missing WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE

Nov 13, 2023, 6:33 PM

Randy Orton’s 20-Year Streak On The Line At WWE Survivor Series 2023
Randy Orton’s 20-Year Streak On The Line At WWE Survivor Series 2023

Nov 13, 2023, 11:26 AM

WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023
WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023

Nov 13, 2023, 11:21 AM

More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run
More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run

Nov 13, 2023, 11:16 AM

WWE Live Event Johnson City: Major 490-Day Streak Comes To An End
WWE Live Event Johnson City: Major 490-Day Streak Comes To An End

Nov 13, 2023, 11:11 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic