For a long time now, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have not been happy about getting nixed out of the Summerslam match card. They were originally planned to wrap things up in their stretched feud at the biggest event of the summer. But WWE made a ton of money from the Slim Jim Battle Royal and hence decided to scrap the anticipated match from the card.

The rivalry is progressing on Raw as Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch continue to get involved in slugfest whenever they share the same ring. They will eventually be competing inside a Steel Cage but the time and place are yet to be confirmed. It seems like that match will be going down at Payback 2023.

But before that, Trish Stratus returned to action in an untelevised WWE Live Event that went down at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The seven-time women’s champion was seen in action in a Triple Threat Match where she eventually ended up losing. But the veteran’s appearance ended up garnering a lot of attention.

Here are the full results from the live event, courtesy of WWFOldSchool where Trish Stratus was one of the headliners,

– Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Natalya to retain the Title

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka to retain the Title

– Cody Rhodes def. Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest

– The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) def. Austin Theory, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

– Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Finn Balor to retain the Title

The latest matchup between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus saw these two brawling into the corridor on an episode of Raw in a Winnipeg arena. The referee had to call for the match bell to announce a double count-out. Now, the rematch will go down inside a steel cage to prevent any kind of interference from Zoey Stark.